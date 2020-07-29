Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Adviser for Health in Punjab and former Chairman Paksitan Red Crescent Dr Saeed Elahi has been nominated chief adviser of Edhi Foundation.

The nomination of Dr. Saeed was announced during his meeting with Faisal Edhi, the head of the Edhi Foundation, held at the foundation’s headquarters in Karachi yesterday.

After his nomination, Dr Saeed said that social services of late Abdul Sattar Edhi for Pakistan are remarkable. His son Faisal Ehdi and his team are now working hard in every critical situation like accidents, corona virus, he said.

He assured that being part of all social works of the foundation, he will try his best to serve the humanity.