ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr. Sania Nishtar on Tuesday presented report on Ehsaas Emergency Cash to President Dr. Arif Alvi.

Speaking on the occasion, President lauded the effort of Dr. Sania Nishtar and said the present government would leave no stone unturned in alleviating the plight of the hard hit segment of the society.

The government has launched Ehsas Emergency Cash programme to financially empower the poor segment of the society in the difficult time.