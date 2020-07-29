Share:

KARACHI - The first Eid Special train departed from Cantonment Station Karachi on Tuesday morning. The Rawalpindi-destined first Eid special train comprised of 14 economy class coaches with a cumulative capacity of carrying 1300 passengers. However, due to implementation on 60% booking clause under the COVID-19 System Operating Procedures, only 753 passengers have been issued tickets for reaching their destination. The Deputy DS and divisional officers came to see off the first Eid special train. While talking to the media during the eve of departure, the Deputy DS Hamdan Nazir said that eid special train was a public facilitation step taken by the government during the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. “All the COVID-19 SOPs are being implemented in true letter and spirit and their violation will not be allowed,” commented Hamdan Nazir. The second Eid Special train will also be Rawalpindi-bound and will depart at 11:45 am from City Station Karachi on Wednesday.