Share:

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1300 per tola on Tuesday and was traded at Rs122,500 as against its trading at Rs123,800 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported. Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs1114 and was traded at Rs105,024 against its sale at Rs106,138. The price of per tola silver remained stable at Rs1500 whereas that of 10 gram silver also witnessed no change in price and was traded at Rs1286. The gold prices in the international market decreased by $12 and was traded at $1930 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs1942 during the last trading day, the association reported.