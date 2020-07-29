Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has said that it has been decided to reopen the Tiger Force registration on PM Imran Khan’s direction.

The SAPM held a news conference on Wednesday and said the Tiger Force will take full part in tree planting campaign on August 9 to achieve the target of plantation of one million trees.

Usman Dar further said that the purpose of the Tiger Force is to empower the youth and the force is being recognized internationally as well.

PM Imran Khan had earlier announced to celebrate Tiger Force Day on August 9 and said he would himself be a part of the tree planting campaign.