Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan, while blaming previous governments for high production cost of electricity, said that Pakistan is rapidly making progress in the energy sector and PTI government is taking steps to provide electricity to consumers at better rates.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Electric Charging Station, Omar Ayub said that country is facing issue of energy mix due to wrong policies of the previous government. He added that electric charging station is a welcoming initiative and an important step towards Clean and Green Pakistan.

Omar Ayub Khan said twenty four electric stations will be set up in future, which will help common people of the country. He said the government is taking solid steps to control environmental pollution.