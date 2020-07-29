Share:

Islamabad - During a chat with Rob Lowe on his Literally podcast that debuted recently, the 47 year old actress shared that she was up for the role of Susanna in the 1995 film Legends Of The Falls which would have cast her Henry Thomas’ fiancée and then Pitt’s lover, but she lost it to Julia Ormond.

‘I really wanted it,’ said the mother-of-two who went on to date Pitt when she played his love interest in Se7en, which came out that same year. The Oscar-winning actress dated Pitt from 1994 until 1997 and for a while they were even engaged.

Gwyneth told Lowe that when she was younger she tried hard to get the films she wanted but it didn’t always work out. Another example was the 1995 movie Sabrina, which is a remake of 1954 classic that starred Audrey Hepburn as Sabrina Fairchild, a chauffeur’s daughter who grew up with the wealthy Larrabee family.

That role was also snapped up by Ormond, who co-starred with Harrison Ford and Greg Kinnear.