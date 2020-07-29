Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Hundreds of residents of Hameed Pura Colony blocked the main Ring Road here on Tuesday to register their protest against the suspension of power supply to their area for the last several days. Protesters, including women and children, also burnt tyres besides raising slogans against the Hesco XEN. Talking to media persons, the protesters complained that several power transformers in their area had stopped functioning around a week ago. They said despite the fact that some of them had been repaired, five transformers were still out of order, and nobody was interested in repairing them so that power supply could be restored in their area. They regretted that despite the fact that they had complained to Hesco officials several times, the latter were least bothered. They demanded the Hesco chief to take immediate notice of their plight and ensure immediate repair of faulty transformers so that they could heave a sigh of relief in this hot and humid weather. Later, police reached at the spot, and managed to convince the protestors to disperse after which traffic was restored on the Ring Road after the break of two hours.