ISLAMABAD-Police carried out a raid on a distillery in Khanna area and recovered huge quantity of liquor and alcohol, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

A notorious bootlegger was also rounded up by the police against whom a case was registered, he said.

According to him, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Waqar Uddin Syed, following directions and guidance of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, accelerated action against drug mafia in federal capital.

He said that renewed efforts are underway to curb bootlegging and drug peddling activities in the city. DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has conducted special meetings with heads of police stations and directed them to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements.

On a tip off, SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted a team to raid at a distillery in the area. This team under the supervision of ASP Muhammad Usman Tipu including SHO Khanna police station Mirza Muhammad Gulfaraz, ASI Muhammad Naseer, constables Nazam, Abid Ali, Abdul Basit along with others conducted a raid and recovered huge quantity of liquor, alcohol and other materials.

Police team also nabbed Rauaid Gul, a resident of sector G-7/2 Islamabad, during the raid. A case has been registered against those running this distillery and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance and directed for further effective measures against those involved in bootlegging or anti-social activities.