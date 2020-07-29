Share:

PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations Kamran Bangash on Tuesday said the provincial government would soon launch the first-ever breast cancer control programme in the province.

Addressing a press conference, Kamran Bangash said the provincial assembly had passed a resolution on breast cancer unanimously, under which Pakistan first-ever cancer programme would be launched. He said the health department had nominated two committees for chalking out comprehensive strategy to ensure prevention and diagnosis of the breast cancer.

He said the government would provide full support to Public Health Association for spreading awareness related to breast cancer. He said the institute of hepatology was established in Nishtarabad, which would start working after control of Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, President Public Health Association Dr Saima said breast cancer was one of the leading causes of deaths in women. She appreciated provincial assembly for passing resolution related to the breast cancer.

She said around 10 million women in Pakistan were facing threat of breast cancer and annually around 40,000 women lose their lives from it.

Member Provincial Assembly Aisha Bano said the provincial assembly had passed a resolution She to devise a comprehensive breast cancer control programme.