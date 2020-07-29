Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - A man shot his wife and young daughter over domestic dispute at limits of Shah Jamal Police Station before handing himself over to police concerned, rescuers said.

Muhammad Tahir, 65, resident of Chandran Mor, Basti Nooran got motivated by extreme anger after indulging in heated debate with both of his wife named Zahida Parveen, 46, and daughter Munazza, 18, opened fire on them by his pistol.

It resulted in death of both mother and daughter on the spot.

Rescuers shifted the bodies to DHQ hospital for autopsy. Accused Tahir appeared to the police station for his arrest for committing crime.