Muslims across the world celebrate Eid-ul-Azha. Muslims slaughter animals on these three auspicious days. As a result of this, meat is produced in large amounts, and Muslims consume it for several days. Some hoard it in their refrigerators to use for the coming weeks and sometimes for months. Consequently, meat loses its nutritional value and causes health problems. Overeating of meat also creates many health issues such as a high cholesterol level, high blood pressure and stomach related problems, such as diarrhoea, vomiting, etc. Last year during this religious festival, thousands of patients were admitted into hospital care due to overeating and consuming frozen meat for weeks. According to doctors, almost 90 percent of patients who had stomach complaints were adults who consumed more meat than digestive level.

Hence this leads to health problems. Doctors say that those who usually refrain from eating red meat due to high blood pressure also start eating it on Eid, which negatively impacts their health. Medical experts advise that one should not eat more than 70 grams of meat in a day because more meat can lead to problems. They insist that people eat yogurt, fruits, salads and vegetables along with meat during Eid. Doctors also prohibit the use of animal fat as oil which is unhygienic. Vegetable oil should be used for cooking, and people should avoid eating dishes made of animal fat. Paediatricians advise parents to take special care of their children during Eid and abandon over-consumption of meat.

One should take care of their health, along with their children’s. We need to consume meat according to our digestive system. In this pandemic, fitness is most definitely wealth, and once it is snatched, it will hardly come back with its previous efficiency.

IMTIAZ ESSA HALEPOTO,

Jamshoro.