Federal government on Wednesday tabled ordinances pertaining to fulfilling FATF obligations and implementing International Court of Justice (ICJ) decision on the trial of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav before the Senate.

Federal Law Minister Senator Farogh Naseem laid six ordinances before the upper house for approval including the International Court of Justice (Review and Re-consideration) Ordinance, 2020; Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020; Public-Private Partnership Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020; Corporate Restructuring Companies (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 and Companies (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate, Farogh Naseem said that the ICJ decision on Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav was 80 percent in favour of the country. “I wanted to appreciate PML-N for accepting the jurisdiction of the ICJ in the Jadhav case,” he said.

He asked the opposition parties to support the government over the FATF bills and said that even anti-money laundering body had also expressed its satisfaction over the draft of legislation prepared by them.