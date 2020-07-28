Share:

It seems we have not learnt anything from history. The ruling elite seems to have a never-ending lust for power and greed for money, which already led to the dismemberment of the country in 1971. However, those in powerful circles seem to be completely oblivious to this. Institutions have never learnt to work within their boundary, and politicians keep creating room for them to expand into their domain. Every election brings a new government that makes the previous one look like angels. The politicians keep accusing and abusing each other for being corrupt while overlooking the mess under their own noses. They make fiery speeches in Parliament without any purpose or manner; the only purpose seems to be point-scoring. All they care about is their own interest while the poor citizens who vote for them keep struggling with the consequences of their corruption and incompetence.

RAJA SHAFAATULLAH,

Islamabad.