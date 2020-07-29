Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday condemned restrictions imposed by Indian authorities on Eid-ul-Azha prayers in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Imposition of restrictions on prayers on one of the most important days of the Islamic calendar represents complete disrespect by the Indian government for the sentiments of the Muslims of IOJ&K. It is also a flagrant violation of their fundamental freedom of religion, said a foreign ministry statement. Indian authorities are using Covid-19 related restrictions as a pretext to curb religious freedom of the Muslims of IOJ&K. While the BJP government has been allowing religious activities in various other contexts and instances, disallowing Kashmiri Muslims to offer Eid-ul-Azha prayers is a blatant discrimination, it said. Pakistan urged the international community, the United Nations, and human rights and humanitarian organisations to take notice of the glaring denial of religious rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people. India must realise that by such repressive measures, it cannot break the will of the Kashmiris and suppress their legitimate aspirations for self-determination as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions.