Pakistan on Wednesday has confirmed 27 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 276,288. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,892.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,063 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 119,398 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 92,452 in Punjab, 33,724 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14,963 in Islamabad, 11,654 in Balochistan, 2,055 in Azad Kashmir and 2,042 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,133 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 2,172 in Sindh, 1,186 in KP, 136 in Balochistan, 165 in Islamabad, 50 in GB and 50 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 1,931,102 coronavirus tests and 21,256 in last 24 hours. 244,883 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,179 patients are in critical condition.