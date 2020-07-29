Share:

Brussels - A man tried to throw a petrol bomb at the Belgian parliament in what he said was a protest against politicians’ handling of the coronavirus crisis, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The 36-year-old was arrested on Monday after the homemade incendiary was thrown near the Brussels assembly, hurting no one but causing superficial damage to the pavement.

Documents were later found in his car suggesting he may have had “extreme beliefs” but the suspect has not claimed ties to any extreme right-wing or left-wing group.

“He explained under questioning that the reason for his act was that the political world has badly handled the health crisis,” Brussels prosecutors’ spokesman Denis Goeman said.

“At this stage no terrorist motive has been alleged.”