Share:

ISLAMABAD - While appreciating the measures taken for tele-schooling and provision of education through internet, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed for accelerating process to include the priority education sector in the scope of Universal Service Fund.

Chairing a review meeting to ensure better and wide coverage of internet in the country and discuss other telecom sector issues, the Prime Minister emphasised that the youth should be facilitated in getting education.

He commended different initiatives of the Fund to expand internet and mobile phone coverage, particularly in the far flung areas of the country.

The meeting discussed in detail the measures being taken to ensure enhanced and improved internet coverage and addressing the issues relating to the telecom sector.

The meeting discussed measures for easy access of internet for students and provision of cheaper packages. During the meeting, views were also exchanged on various USF projects for ensuring mobile and internet coverage in the country’s backward areas.

Federal Ministers Shafqat Mehmood, Muhammad Hamad Azhar Amin ul Haq, Asad Umar, PM Advisor on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shekh, Special Assistant to PM Tania Aidrus, Secretary Information Technology, Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Universal Service Fund (USF) and other officers attended the meeting.