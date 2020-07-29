Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced that the Tiger Force Day will be observed on August 9 to accelerate the efforts for tree plantation across the country. The Prime Minister said this while talking to Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar here. The Prime Minister said that the government will reopen its registration across the country. During the meeting, preparations for Tiger Force Day celebrations were also discussed. The Prime Minister asked the Tiger Force volunteers to participate in plantation campaign with full vigour. Earlier in a broadcast message, the Prime Minister said that the purpose of the day is to hold a nationwide tree plantation drive which will be led by the tiger force. He invited all civilians, legislators, ministers and officials to participate in the drive with vigor. “We will aim to plant a record number of trees in a single-day,” he added. He highlighted the concerns about climate change and global warming and reiterated his government’s goal of planting 10 billion trees in the country by 2023. Pakistan is among the 10 most vulnerable countries in the world with regards to global warming, he said. Around a 1,000,000 tiger force volunteers are registered, according to the prime minister, who he urged to lead the tree plantation campaign. The premier invited more citizens to register for the tiger force so they can be more involved in the campaign. Later, Usman Dar said that it has been decided to increase the number of volunteers in the tiger force, and registration in this regard would open in the next few days through a mobile phone application for maximum involvement in tree plantation drive.