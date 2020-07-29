Share:

KANDHKOT - Kashmore police on Tuesday claimed to have recovered a person after an encounter with kidnappers in katcha area of the district besides arresting one of the kidnappers. According to a press release, police have initiated a crackdown against outlaws in several parts of the district, especially in the katcha area. The press release adds that police raided a hideout of dacoits in Masu area. “On seeing police party, dacoits started firing indiscriminately,” it says and adds, “Police retaliated, and managed to secure the safe release of a man who had been kept by dacoits at the hideout.” When this scribe contacted Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Syed Asad Raza Shah, he told The Nation that Zahid Mirani, hailing from Kandhkot, was kidnapped from Ghouspur a few days back.

“In this connection, district police had constituted a special team which raided a hideout in katcha area on Tuesday, and succeeded in recovering him,” he informed.

SSP Shah said that police had also taken into custody one of the kidnappers, Ghulam Shabbir Lolai, in an injured condition besides recovering weapons from his possession.

The SSP further said that Lolai was wanted to police in connection with several heinous criminal cases.

To a question, he replied that his four other accomplices, however, managed to escape from the scene.

SSP Shah further said that the arrested kidnapper belonged to notorious Pervez alias Paro Jagirani gang while further investigation was underway.

Kashmore police chief told this scribe that a massive combing operation would soon be launched in the katcha areas of Sukkur, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur and other districts on the strict directives of Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Police Sukkur Region Dr Kamran Fazal.