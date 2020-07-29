Share:

Islamabad - Scientists have created a blood test which diagnoses prostate cancer and identifies what stage the disease is at with 99 percent accuracy. Nottingham Trent University medics and clinicians developed the method in a bid to reduce invasive biopsies needed to confirm prostate cancer. Scientists believe around 12,000 British men will die from prostate cancer in the UK this year.

Building on previous work the scientists found changes in the immune system can be identified in the blood of a patient. The signals for the cancer are identified predominantly due to alterations in the white blood cells.

After blood is extracted, computers analyse the sample for signs of the disease and categorize it as either low, intermediate or high-risk. These methods are 99 percent accurate, according to the researchers who created the test. Current blood tests for prostate cancer look for an elevated level of a ‘prostate specific antigen’ (PSA) and if the test is positive then a patient is sent for a biopsy.