Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Aajiz Dhamrah has said that he had accepted the challenge of the provincial minister, Shaukat Yousafzai to visit Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) but he could not find the minister nor any bus service.

Addressing a news conference at Peshawar Press Club in the presence of PPP leaders, Senator, Rubina Khalid, Gohar Inqualibi and others on Wednesday, he said that Shaukat Yousafzai in a talk show had claimed that 130 buses were providing service to people on BRT, which looks more developed than Europe.

Senator Aajiz also played audio recording of the talk show, wherein the minister challenged him to visit BRT, which is functioning for the last one and half month. He, however, was astonished to see more than 100 buses parked at Chamkani main depot. He found no service anywhere.

He said the rulers initiated BRT in 2017 and announced to complete it six months but he found all gates closed on various stations, and he saw no passenger anywhere from Chamkani to Hayatabad. He deplored that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has ruined the beauty of entire historic city by narrowing vast roads and creating numerous problems for citizen.

The PTI Senator questioned the role of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for not initiating inquiry against the former chief minister by stating that the federal government would collapse if case against former CM, who has weak health, were initiated.

“Instead of change, the PTI has become the party of hurling abuses and destruction,” he said adding Shaukat Yousafzai was replaced by another unelected adviser but too was changed on corruption charges. Ajmal Wazir, he said was not adviser to chief minister but a team member of the mafia of Bani Gala, who was working in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The PTI leaders, he said started hurling abuses so as to stop serious discussion.

Aajiz pointed out Mir Shakil was arrested to warn the media owners. Similarly, Matiullah Jan was kidnapped to send a message to journalists and those raising questions. Most of the anchors, he said were either removed from services or their salaries were stopped but the brave journalists continued raising questions. He said the fight for democracy and freedom of expression would continue.

He expressed wonders that Bilawal Bhutto criticized Prime Minister but Ihsanullah Ihsan hurled threats. Quoting Bilawal, he said they would continue struggle for strengthening democracy come what may and their party would render sacrifices of lives.

Senator Rubina Khalid observed the irresponsible rulers ruined the prestige of their offices saying a person sitting on responsible post should talk sensible and avoid lie. She said they had been facing PTI for the last seven years.

Quoting Peshawar High Court (PHC), she said that Dr Nowsherawan Burki had ruined entire health system in KP. She said senior doctors had either left profession or expelled from services. She also ridiculed the Chief Minister for holding previous government responsible for not constructing airports saying his party was ruling KP for seven years. It, she said was the responsibility of the PTI to tell as to who had created shortage of flour and sugar and why people were facing shortage of necessities of life.

Terming PTI as curse, Rubina Khalid said the people had never witnessed such government in the past. The sitting rulers, she said made the lives of people difficult. Even the dictators, she said were good than those ruling the country now. She said people were not allowed to speak and those who dares were implicated in false cases. She said the people of KP, who had faced terrorism and came out from the crisis, would now face the BRT, forever, even their coming generations.

Deputy information secretary, Gohar Inqualibi said the PTI failed to honor its commitment to complete BRT in six months. They started the project with Rs 54 billion but now it has reached up to Rs 128 billion. He posed a question if it was good than Europe, why it was stayed in the court and why PHC referred it to FIR for investigation. Why the foreign funding case was being stayed in the court. There, he said were mega scandals in BRT, Billion Tsunumi tree, Malam Jabba projects. Seven stations of BRT, he said were still incomplete and its maps were being changed on 30 sites. Similarly, he said IT system was still incomplete. He said the PTI rulers had only ruined the system but entire Pakhtun culture and tradition during their seven years rule in KP.