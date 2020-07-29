Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr. Zafar Mirza has cautioned the nation not to repeat the mistakes made on the Eid-ul-Fitr and strictly adhere to the SOPs on the coming Eid for containing the spread of coronavirus as number of recoveries from COVID-19 continues to rise.

Briefing media here on Tuesday, the SAPM said although the spread of virus in the country has declined by 80 percent and the number of recoveries from COVID-19 continues to rise, the nation also needs to continue observing precautionary measures so as to check the resurgence.

He said that resurgence of virus has been witnessed in many countries and the country will have to be more cautious in this regard. He said people should wear masks and observe social distancing during the Eid days.

“We have to follow SOPs for curbing the spread of the virus. The basic objective is to stop crowding and minimise interactions with others,” he said.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries from Covid-19 continues to increase across the country as another 1,410 people recovered from the coronavirus during the past 24 hours, revealed officials.

The total number of recoveries from Covid-19 has reached 242,436 patients.

According to the latest statistics, 936 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 275,225. These include 118,824 in Sindh, 92,279 in Punjab, 33,510 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,624 in Balochistan, 14,938 in Islamabad, 2,010 Gilgit-Baltistan and 2,040 in Azad Kashmir.

About 23 patients died of the virus during the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 5,865.