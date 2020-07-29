Share:

Islamabad - Her highly anticipated skincare line, Fenty Skin, will be available to order on July 31. And days before launch, Rihanna uploaded a video to her YouTube channel explaining the ‘inspiration behind Fenty Skin’ and why it is a must have for all skin types. ‘My skincare journey has been quite complex,’ began the 32 year old singer, who unveiled the three-piece skincare collection earlier this month. Rihanna admitted that ‘some parts of [her] face are oily, some are dry’ and that she often gets ‘skin fatigue from travel.’ She added: ‘Plus I have super sensitive skin, and chile now being in my 30s?!’ She said that ‘making [Fenty Skin] was a challenge’ because she felt a responsibility to ‘cover all bases and thinking of the many skin types that are out there!’ ‘But y’all know I love a good challenge,’ said Rihanna cheekily.