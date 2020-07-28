Share:

ISLAMABAD - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced that it received an amount of $505.5 million from World Bank on Tuesday. Pakistan and World Bank had signed a financing agreement last week to provide financial support to the country. This is concessional financing in the form of budgetary support that is being provided under Resilient Institutions for Sustainable Economy (RISE), Development Policy Financing with the objective to enhancing the policy and institutional framework to improve fiscal management, and improving the regulatory framework to foster growth and competitiveness.