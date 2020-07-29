Share:

Karachi - Teachers of Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) on Tuesday protested against the short-listing of current acting VC by search committee allegedly in violation of the Universities Act, Sindh High Court’s (SHC) ruling and the letter of Law Department.

Teachers protested against the harassment and victimisation of faculty members by the acting VC of SMIU

Teachers said that the third tenure was illegal according to Sindh Universities Act 2018, SHC ruling and letter of Law Department written to VC Search Committee Search Committee has shortlisted Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh for interview in contravention of all laws of the land Senate members of SMIU have consistently written three letters to Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah who is also SMIU Senate Chairman by default.

The senators have notified along with evidences the corruption, malpractices, misuse of power by current acting VC, but no action has been taken by the good offices of CM as yet, the teachers said.

Faculty members said that acting VC was harassing and victimizing them for writing letters to CM.

SMIU faculty members have demanded the Search Committee abide by all laws and the letter of law department besides immediate appointment of a competent VC in place of Dr Shaikh on a regular basis.