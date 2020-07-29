Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Sunni Coordination Council has hailed the Tahafuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islam Bill 2020, which was passed by the Punjab Assembly.

While addressing the media, the senior member of the Council Masood ur Rehman said that the Bill passed by the Punjab Assembly will help to stop blasphemous material in the future.

He stated that those who were criticising and opposing the move of the Punjab Assembly were the enemies of the country and Islam. He maintained that some people were creating an environment of sectarianism with the help of some external forces who are active against Pakistan.

He elaborated that some segments of the society were creating chaos and were trying to make the Bill controversial.

He demanded the state institutions to take notice of those who were active in making the Bill controversial. It is pertinent to note that on 22 July Punjab Assembly passed the Tahaffuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islam Bill 2020 which gave the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) powers to visit and inspect any printing press, publication house, bookstores and confiscate any book, before or after printing.

On the other hand, criticism and controversy raged across social media after the Bill was passed by the Assembly.

The people from, religious minorities have been criticising the government for passing such a Bill and have termed it as a move towards religious discrimination.