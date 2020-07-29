Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that for the first time in Pakistan’s history the government is taking action against mafias.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has no personal agenda and his only mission is the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

The only way to protect ourselves from coronavirus is to celebrate Eid with simplicity.

According to details, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar was talking to different delegations on Tuesday in Governor House.

He also visited the residence of Federal Interior Minister Ejaz Shah and Member of PTI Wajid Azeem to offer his condolences on the sad demise of Ejaz Shah’s brother Ahmad Hassan and Wajid Azeem’s father.

He also offered Fateha for the departed souls and prayed for strength for the bereaved families.

Addressing different delegations Governor said that the PTI government is proving practically that the supremacy of constitution and laws will be ensured in Pakistan.

We are the very first government which is taking strict action against mafias, who were looting the public.

We are safeguarding public interests, he added.

Governor Punjab said that we are strengthening national institutions by eliminating political interference from them. We are diligently working to make Pakistan strong and progressive.

The purpose of all governmental policies is to provide relief to the public. We are standing by the poor during the corona pandemic and the Ehsas Programme has been launched in order to mitigate the suffering of low-income and vulnerable sections of the population.