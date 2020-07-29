Share:

islamabad - The dynamic actress and model Syra Yousuf has been roped in as the new face of Pakistan’s well-known personal care brand - Palmolive Naturals.

Featured in the new TVC for the Brand, the actress unveiled its new liquid hand wash range that is both ‘Tough on Germs’ and ‘Soft on Hands’. The TVC celebrates the indomitable spirit of being both tough at mind and soft at heart with the Palmolive girl, Syra Yousuf.

The campaign highlights the importance of staying safe and healthy by washing your hands without compromising your skin, using the new Palmolive Liquid Hand Wash range that kills germs while keeping your hands soft and moisturized. The 360-degree campaign featuring Syra Yousuf has been launched nationwide, and can be seen on all media platforms. The actress will now be the official brand ambassador for Palmolive Naturals soaps and liquid hand washes.