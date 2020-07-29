Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Deputy Emir Liaqat Baloch has proposed sending Tahafuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islami Bill to the Council of Islamic Ideology for further assistance and guidance.

Talking to PML-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Ehali on phone on Tuesday, he said though the bill was passed unanimously from the Provincial Assembly with good intentions, but some reservations were being expressed about it by segments of the society. To avoid the further division, he said, the bill should be referred to the CII before implementation. He said since the religious scholars from all schools of thought were the members of the CII, it was in a better position to give its opinion on the bill. He said the Prime Minister Imran Khan issued fresh direction for review of the bill while Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar also refused to sign it in good faith.

Baloch, who is also Secretary General of Milli Yakjehti Council- a conglomerate of religious parties from all schools of thought- also made telephonic contact with different religious scholars, requesting them to play their role for establishing religious harmony in the country.