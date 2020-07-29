Share:

Tania Aidrus resigned from her post as the special assistant to the prime minister (SAPM) on Digital Pakistan on Wednesday due to the recent criticism levelled against her on account of her dual citizenship.

The ex-Google executive in a post on Twitter said she was resigning “in the greater public interest” after the SAPM faced criticism for holding a Canadian nationality along with some other special assistants and advisers to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Criticism levied towards the state as a consequence of my citizenship status is clouding the purpose of Digital Pakistan. In the greater public interest, I have submitted my resignation from the SAPM role. I will continue to serve my country and the PM’s vision to my best ability,” Aidrus tweeted.

"Criticism levied towards the state as a consequence of my citizenship status is clouding the purpose of Digital Pakistan. In the greater public interest, I have submitted my resignation from the SAPM role. I will continue to serve my country and the PM's vision to my best ability," Aidrus tweeted.

Aidrus in her resignation letter to the prime minister said it had been an honour and privilege to serve.

“I returned to Pakistan with the singular intent to contribute and develop the vision of a Digital Pakistan, a concept which you have always voiced and I share,” she said

She added, “I always was and shall be a Pakistani.”

Aidrus was among the SAPMs and advisers holding a dual nationality who had come under criticism from the opposition. The opposition had hit out at the PTI-led government after it had disclosed details of the assets and nationalities of advisers and special assistants to the prime minister.

“I believe the recent discourse in the public sphere about my Canadian nationality, which is a consequence of my birth and not an acquisition of choice, is a distraction to my ability to execute on the long term vision for a Digital Pakistan,” she said.

“It is unfortunate that a Pakistani's desire to serve Pakistan is clouded by such issues,” the former Google executive remarked.

“I shall continue to serve your vision and Pakistan through initiatives both in the private and public domain, where possible,” she added.