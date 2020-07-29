Share:

Islamabad - When you’re planning to explore someplace new, it’s always a good idea to bring a map so you can avoid dangerous terrain. This is true whether you’re heading out for a hike on Earth or you’re landing a rover on Mars. When NASA’s Perseverance rover lands on Mars next year, it will be equipped with some of the most precise maps of Mars ever created, courtesy of the USGS Astrogeology Science Center. Not only are the new maps essential for a safe landing on Mars, but they also serve as the foundation upon which the science activities planned for the Mars mission will be built. “Exploration is part of human nature and USGS has a long history and enduring interest in researching planets other than our own,” said USGS director and former NASA astronaut Jim Reilly. “These maps will help the Perseverance mission unlock the mysteries of the red planet’s past and guide future missions.”