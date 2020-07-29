Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ehsaas has introduced ‘Ehsaas Emergency Cash-Know Your Status Portal’ to facilitate applicants as well as volunteers of its Emergency Cash program, enabling them to check online status of their applications.

Speaking about this pro-poor initiative for Ehsaas applicants, Dr. Sania Nishtar, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation stated, “In the interest of transparency, the final eligibility results of Ehsaas Emergency Cash applications have been announced on the portal after determining eligibility through data analytics and rule-based procedures. All applicants who have registered themselves through 8171 can now easily check their eligibility status by entering Computerized National Identity Card on the portal. If eligible, they can collect their cash from the nearest Ehsaas payment centres.”

The portal has been designed in collaboration with NADRA. Once the eligibility is confirmed through the portal, Ehsaas Emergency Cash applicants can collect cash hand out of Rs. 12,000 from their nearest Ehsaas payment site.

For the ease of recipients, the complete list and addresses of Ehsaas payments sites is available on Ehsaas website.

The web portal will also allow beneficiaries, who are facing problems in their biometric verification, to receive payments through designated banks without prior verification from NADRA. Habib Bank in Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan Bank Alfalah across KP, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir provides these services to such beneficiaries. Prior to payment collection, all beneficiaries with biometric issues are renotified by Ehsaas through 8171 SMS to receive their due payments directly from banks mentioning bank name, branch address and date.

A complete list of designated bank branches is given on Ehsaas website.

Further, to expedite Ehsaas Emergency Cash payments to families of deceased beneficiaries who are eligible, Ehsaas Emergency Cash has come up with a new application mechanism, said a news release issued here.

As part of the new mechanism, families of dead beneficiaries are required to send out an application for payment facilitation in the name of Dr. Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation with CNIC details of their dead family member along with those of eligible family member straight to Ehsaas offices at, F-Block, Pak Secretariat, Islamabad.

According to Ehsaas information portal that gives online and real-time disbursement details under Ehsaas Emergency Cash, so far, over Rs.160.909 billion has been disbursed among over 13.301 million beneficiaries under different categories of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program.