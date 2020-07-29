Share:

KARACHI - As many as 574 new cases of coronavirus emerged when 9,571 samples were tested lifting the tally to 119,398 and 10 more patients died lifting the death toll to 2,172.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House.

He said that 9,571 tests were conducted which detected 574 new cases that constituted six percent current detection rate. He added that so far 728,119 samples had been tested against which 119,398 cases had been diagnosed all over Sindh that constituted 16 percent overall detection rate.

Mr Shah said that 10 more patients died due to COVID-19 lifting the death toll to 2,172 that came to 1.8 percent death rate. He added that 509 more patients recovered overnight, lifting the number of patients recovered so far to 108,989 that constituted 91 percent.

According to CM, 8,237 patients are under treatment, of them 7,721 are in home isolation, 11 in isolation centers and 505 in different hospitals. He added that condition of 410 patients is stated to be critical, including 67 who have been put on the ventilators.

The chief minister said that out of 574 new cases, 244 have been detected from Karachi. They include South 74, East 57, Korangi 33, Malir and West 28 each, and Central 24. He added that Sukkur has 26 cases, Dadu 25, Khairpur 24, Ghotki 23, Hyderabad and Shikarpur 21 each, Naushehroferoze 20, Kashmore 18, Sanghar 16, Tando Mohammad Khan 13, Shaheed Benazirabad 12, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Jamshoro seven each, Badin six, Matiari five, Larkana and Qamabr three each and Jacobabad one.

Separately, Punjab reported yesterday 206 coronavirus cases and nine deaths during the past 24 hours, according to the government’s portal for tracking the spread of the disease in the country.

With the new cases, the provincial total has risen to 92,279 while the death toll is 2,125.

Meanwhile, Balochistan has reported 30 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the provincial tally to 11,654.

The death toll in the province stands at 136.

KP reported on Tuesday 214 new cases and six more deaths in past 24 hours.

Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir collectively reported 81 Covid-19 cases and one death during the past 24 hours.

According to the government’s portal for tracking the spread of the virus, 54 cases and one death were reported in Islamabad; GB recorded 21 cases and AJK reported six cases during this period.

Another 1,410 people had recovered from the coronavirus during the past 24 hours, according to the government’s Covid-19 portal.

With the new recoveries, the total number has risen to 242, 436.