TOKYO - The Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo has been cancelled for 2020 due to safety fears amid the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers of the annual women’s tournament said on Tuesday. Last week, the men’s ATP Tour and the women’s WTA were forced to cancel all of their remaining tournaments in China for this year in the wake of the country’s ban on international sporting events due to the pandemic. “The executive committee, together with the WTA, has been exploring various measures to hold the tournament, such as holding matches without spectators,” the organisers of the Premier level tournament said in a statement. “But we have come to the tough conclusion that the cancellation of the tournament was the best decision in the interest of public health, especially in light of the concern about the second wave of infection spreading in Japan.” Japan has largely avoided the mass infections that have killed tens of thousands overseas, but a surge in cases during the past week in Tokyo and other major urban areas has experts worried the country faces a second wave. The Pan Pacific Open is part of WTA’s Asian swing and has been held every year since its 1984 start.