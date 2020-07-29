Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting to review the progress on Sehat Insaf Cards Programme at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Secretary SH&ME Nabeel Awan, Special Secretary Nadir Chatha, Additional Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, officials of the Punjab Health Initiatives Management Company and partner insurance representative. The officials of the Punjab Health Initiative Company gave detailed briefing on the progress on Sehat Insaf Cards and shared feedback of the recipient of the card.

The Minister directed the Punjab Health Initiatives Management Company to gather and consolidate complete data on the feedback from the beneficiaries of the Sehat Insaf Cards.

She said the feedback will help assess and improve the performance of the PHFMC and identify areas of improvement.

She said, “The purpose of the Sehat Insaf Cards is to facilitate and provide free health services to the marginalized section the society. The details of the third party validation may be provided to the department. We will have a fortnightly performance review of the Punjab Health Initiatives Management Company. The holders of the Sehat Insaf Cards must be provided details of services they can avail through the card.”