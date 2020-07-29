Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chapter President and Member Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman has said that billions of rupees are released every year for cleaning drains in the megacity, and still there are no results.

Addressing a press conference here at the Insaf House on Tuesday, he said that although it rained heavily only in two districts of the provincial capital, still the entire city turned into a pool of water.

Zaman was flanked by Sindh Assembly members Arsalan Taj, Bilal Ghaffar, Adeel Ahmed, PTI Karachi Vice President Capt (r) Rizwan Khan and PTI leader Imran Siddiqui on the occasion.

PTI Karachi president accused the PPP ministers of making false statements on the subject in media. “The World Bank (WB) has given Rs10 billion to the Sindh government for the cleaning of drains of the mega city,” he said, and added, “The provincial government should be held answerable for that.”

He said it was claimed that Rs33 billion were spent on different sectors in Sindh, but the results were nowhere to be seen.

Zaman regretted that Commissioner Karachi also remained absent during the rains.

He further said that now conspiracies are being hatched to delay the local body elections. “Bilawal Zardari has treated Karachi like a step-mother,” he alleged, adding PPP was no longer a democratic party; its job is only to suck the blood of people in the name of democracy.

“The megacity of Karachi needs a strong local government system,” the PTI leader concluded.

Halim Adil Shaikh visits Orangi Town:

Central Vice President of PTI and Member Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh on Tuesday visited Orangi Town to assess the losses suffered by its residents due to heavy rains in their area.

On the occasion, Shaikh particularly met with the family of Arif Qureshi, a young man who lost his life as the motorcycle he was sitting on fell into an overflowing drain.

Regretting that Qureshi, the sole earning member of his family, could not be retrieved alive from the drain due to the negligence of the provincial administration, the PTI leader said this could not be allowed to continue.

He, on the occasion, assured the bereaved family, consisting of deceased’s aged parents, a widow and three young children, financial assistance on regular basis.

Reiterating that provincial authorities would be answerable for their misdeeds, Halim Adil Shaikh also urged the people in general to be extremely cautious while choosing their representatives.