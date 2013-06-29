I am writing in reference to Mohammad Rafique Aasi’s letter on the subject (Nation June 23). I agree that educational session should start in January and final examinations should be held in December, keeping in view our climate. However, it is incorrect to state that present schedule of starting the session in March-April is a legacy of British Empire. I was a student in mid-fifties and sixties. At that time all English medium schools mostly run by Christian missionaries started the session in January and final examinations were held in December, followed by Christmas holidays or short winter vacations. Missionaries never made schooling an industry. My school fees were never increased in 10 years. It is our own pseudo-‘goras’ and nova rich who have commercialized our education sector by fleecing the nation.

ENGR QASIM IQBAL KHAN,

Lahore, June 25.