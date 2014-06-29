TOBA TEK SINGH- A man attacked a girl with acid and set her on fire for refusing a proposal for marriage.

The girl has died after contracting serious burn injuries, said police. The man threw acid on the girl before setting her on fire with petrol in Toba Tek Singh. The accused man was identified as 22-year-old Malik Fayyaz who vented his anger for his proposal rejection by a 20-year-old girl with sheer brutality.

Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif has taken notice of the incident and sought report from district administration and local police.

The CM issued directives that the culprit should immediately be arrested and brought to book. Cases of acid attacks report mostly from southern parts of the country, with women mostly being the victims.

