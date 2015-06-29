Lahore: Chief of Pakistan Awami Tehrik (PAT) Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri, who arrived in Lahore today morning, alleged that the killing plan of PAT workers in Model Town was hatched at the Prime Minister's House before its execution.

He said that the PAT was still pleading for justice, but doors of justice have been shut for the party. While addresing his supporters, he also demanded deployment of Rangers in Punjab to carry out operation against criminals and terrorists.

Earlier, a large number of party workers thronged the Allama Iqbal International Airport to receive Qadri. The PAT chief was escorted under a high security to his residence in Model Town.

Punjab police provided eight vehicles of Elite Force for the security of Qadri, while 150 squads of the Awami Tehreek Youth Force also provided security to his vehicle.