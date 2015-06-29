Islamabad - As Nepra is investigating the reasons for electricity crisis in Karachi, which resulted in worst kind of loadshedding that caused sharp rise in deaths amid simmering heatwave, officials believe the regulator may appoint its administrator in K-Electric or impose a penalty on the electricity company.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has power to appoint administrator of its choice in K-Electric over its failure to supply electricity to the residents while it can also impose a fine of 100 million and ask the company to correct its operations, officials said.

As per the agreement or voluntarily surrender, Nepra also has the option to impose 0.5 million per day penalty on the company till it improves its working, they added.

However, some sources in Nepra believe that government out of political considerations was exerting tremendous pressure on the authority to resolve the matter without taking any strict decision; so, Nepra would restrict itself to some soft directions to K-Electric for improving its performance.

On Saturday Nepra Chairman along with Water and Power Federal Secretary Younis Dhaga visited Karachi and met K-electric officials to have insight of the ongoing electricity crisis.

Nepra has already constituted a team, whose findings are due in coming days. According to officials the visit of the secretary was just of ceremonial nature and its aim was to calm public nerve, while the real action would be taken by Nepra.

Officials believe the problems in K-Electric are of technical and financial nature, and until those are not solved, the electricity crisis would keep recurring in the cosmopolitan city.

At the time of privatisation in 2005, K-Electric had a generation capacity of more than 1,800MW, and as per agreement the company had to add 1,000MW, a senior official of water and power ministry said.

He said the nature of agreement was ‘marginal’, which he explained by saying that as per the agreement NTDC would sell electricity to the Karachi-bound company on the highest energy generation rate, but in 2008, KESC was brought at par with the distribution companies, he said.

It is the same agreement Khawaja Asif pointed out in his last week speech in National Assembly and revealed massive irregularities. It was the tenure of PPP government and former President Asif Ali Zardari allegedly owned around 70 percent of the shares of the company along with her sister, Faryal Talpur, known as Addi.

In ministry of water and power, it is a general perception that in addition to law enforcement agencies’ raids on PPP workers in connection with terror financing, another major reason why former president and his sister left Pakistan was the ‘threatening’ speech of Minister Khawaja Asif, who on opposition protest said that he would reveal all irregularities in privatisation and sale of shares along with the name of beneficiaries.

After coming at par with Discos in terms of electricity price, K-electric has started getting electricity at subsidised rate, but did not increase its capacity and solely depended on the 650MW electricity which was allowed to the company after another controversial sale purchase agreement with NTDC, with the consent of Nepra, the official said.

The matter has been politicised and government is still giving 650MW electricity to K-electric despite two billion per month loss to national kitty, he said. In fact, the matter should be resolved on pure technical and financial basis, he added.



