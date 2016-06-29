rawalpindi - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has decided to carry out operations against street drug peddlers in all the cities of the country including the federal capital.

The massive crackdown against drug peddlers and narcotics dens would be launched from June 29 to July 15, 2016 in view of the increasing trend of drug use among the youth, said Director General ANF Maj Gen Nasir Dilawar Shah yesterday.

He said that ANF is going to carry out crackdown against street drug peddlers and narcotics dens in all cities of the country. “Much focus is to be exerted on curbing the supply of drugs in educational institutions and there will also be a boost in already underway anti-drug operations,” he added.

He said that in this connection all ANF regional directorates have been directed to carry out crackdown against the street drug peddlers and narcotics dens in their areas.

Meanwhile, police under an ongoing drive against anti-social elements have rounded up nine lawbreakers including three suspected dacoits besides recovering 450 grams hashish, six bottles of liquor, 40 tins of beer, one 30-bore pistol and one 12-bore repeater.

The police also recovered a stolen motorcycle from the possession of the arrested accused, said a police spokesman on Tuesday.

Waris Khan police held Amin for having 150 grams hashish. Westridge police netted Amir Abbas and recovered 300 grams hashish. A bootlegger was sent behind the bars on recovery of six bottles of liquor and 40 tins of beer. Rawat police arrested Atif Nazir and recovered a 30-bore pistol. Gujar Khan police also recovered a 12-bore repeater and two rounds from Waqas. Airport police nabbed Haider for possessing a stolen motorcycle.