KARACHI - Karachi on Tuesday received heavy rain that turned extremely hot weather in pleasant one. The first spell of monsoon rains hit Karachi as some parts received heavy rain and some areas witnessed light drizzle.

Heavy rainfall hit SITE area, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Malir, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Liaqatabad, Baldia, Maripur, Super Highway, I.I Chundrigar Road, Gulshan-e-hadeed and several other areas. Many parts of the port city plunged into darkness with the first drop of rain.

Apart from Karachi, other cities of Sindh, inclining Tando Allahyar, Umarkot Chachro, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad, Sukkur, also experienced the rainfall. Also pre-monsoon rains had lashed several parts of the country.

The city was expecting a sigh of relief after scorching temperatures since the last three days. The mercury shot to 40 degrees which severely affecting the lives of citizens in the city.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Secretary Siddiqui Memon emphasised upon all Deputy Commissioners to be alert for monsoon by strengthening coordination with Provincial Disaster Management Authority and other nation building departments.

He issued the directives while presiding over a meeting in Sindh Secretariat which was also attended by the Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretary Home and Director General PDMA in addition to all Deputy Commissioners. Member Land Utilisation Zulfiqar Ali Shah briefed the meeting about Land Record computerization since 1985 till date, which has been accomplished comprehensively all D.Cs have been asked to submit completion report by 20th July 2016.

CS Siddique Memon advised the Deputy Commissioners to ensure computerization of Arms Licences of their respective Districts in collaboration with Sindh Home Department and Nadra. He categorically noted that encroachment must be eradicated in all districts, not tolerance will be accorded of non-compliance, he added.The Deputy Commissioners of Karachi were advised by the Chief Secretary to contact with Administrator KMC for seeking funds for cleanliness of various nullahs of Karachi, as the funds have been allocated by the Sindh government, Memon asserted.