PESHAWAR - Sticking to their guns, both supporters and opponents of the proposed merger of Federally-Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), are flexing their muscles to launch peoples’ contact drive to get maximum support in their favour.

Except Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), all other political and religious parties are so far backing mainstreaming of the Fata, and promoting Fata-KP merger as the most viable option for the purpose.

The JUI-F also supports mainstreaming Fata, but it does not want making these ever-neglected areas as part of the KP, which is being currently ruled by Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), its main political opponent.

Having the support of PkMAP chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai, the JUI-F asks for retaining Fata’s present status. However, it favours holding a referendum on the issue if the government wanted, as they say, to bring about a true change in the present position of tribal areas.

The JUI-F Fata chapter leaders recently met Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and convinced him to launch a peoples’ contact campaign to grab maximum support in favour of the referendum on Fata’s future status.

In this regard, in the first phase, public meetings would be arranged at each tribal agency, followed by a grand public meeting in Peshawar to pass on a clear message to the government and those who are backing a change in the present status of Fata that tribal people are against the merger.

The JUI-F, a coalition partner of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) at centre, says that tribal people should decide their fate by themselves, not by someone else. Being part of the National Action Plan, it has been decided to change Fata’s present status, and the PML-N government had not only agreed but also constituted a Fata Reforms Committee for the purpose.

The committee led by Sartaj Aziz, advisor to the PM on foreign affairs, had submitted a comprehensive report to the federal government, according to which, majority of the tribal people had favoured Fata’s merger with the KP. Later, the federal cabinet also approved the same recommendations in a meeting held with PM Nawaz Sharif in the chair.

Once the recommendations were tabled before the National Assembly, Maulana Fazl and Achakzai made hue and cry and asked the PM to refrain from going ahead, that is why the supporters of the move accuse Maulana Fazl of derailing the whole process.

On the other side, the main political parties PPP, PTI, ANP, QWP, PML-Q and JI had taken a very clear stand from day one that time had come to decide the future of tribal areas by integrating it with the KP. However, it is unclear where does the PML-N stand now in the prevailing situation, because it was earlier a strong supporter of making Fata as part of the province. Nobody knows yet, whether it would openly disagree or clandestinely support the JUI-F.

Being in hot-water itself owing to Panama Leaks, the PM Nawaz Sharif is supposedly not going to upset Maulana Fazl for now by approving all the proposals recommended by his own constituted committee for the purpose.

The political and religious parties that want earliest implementation of the recommendations too plan various events including an All Parties Conference (APC) which would be held under the auspices of Aftab Sherpao-led QWP. They said that further delay in implementation of the recommendations would be disastrous.

Moreover, tribal MNAs from Fata plan to call for a march on Islamabad, because they think it is a golden opportunity to change the fate of tribal areas and they do not want to lose it.

Political observers say that government should show seriousness if it was really interested in bringing Fata into the mainstream. How it could be possible to give representation to Fata in KP Assembly prior to next general elections as promised by the federal government, because polls are at the corner, while the government acts one step forward and two steps back, they concluded.