Share:

islamabad - In a major reshuffle, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad on Thursday transferred at least 27 Islamabad police officers including over a dozen Station House Officers of different police stations.

The transfers come ahead of the general elections for National and the four provincial assembly seats scheduled to be held on July 25. According to the details, Inspector Abdul Sattar has been transferred from SHO Secretariat police station to the Investigation Wing, Inspector Haq Nawaz from SHO Bhara Kahu to SHO Khanna police station, Inspector Muhammad Athar Khan from SHO Karachi Company to SHO Shahzad Town police station, Inspector Amir Umer from SHO Bani Gala to Investigation Wing, Inspector Khalid Mahmood from SHO Kohsar to SHO Shalimar, Inspector Muhammad Nawaz from SHO Koral to SHO Bhara Kahu, Inspector Jamshed Khan from SHO Loi Bher to SHO Nilor, Inspector Muhammad Arshad from SHO Nilor to SHO Koral, Inspector Mahboob Ahmed from SHO Noon to SHO Secretariat, Inspector Tahir Iqbal from SHO Ramna to Investigation Wing, Inspector Asjad Mahmood from SHO Sabzi Mandi to SHO Ramna, Inspector Niaz Hussain Jaafari from SHO Shahzad Town to Additional SHO Karachi Company, Inspector Malik Abid Ikram from SHO Shalimar to SHO Kohsar, Inspector Ibrar Hussain from SHO Sihala to Security Branch, Inspector Muhammad Fayyaz Shinwari from SHO Tarnol to SHO Sabzi Mandi, Inspector Ghulam Qasim from Logistic Division to SHO Golra, Inspector Sajjad Haider Bukhari from Logistic Division to SHO Sihala, Inspector Muhammad Bashir from Logistic Division to SHO Karachi Company, Inspector Ulfat Arif from Logistic Division to SHO Margalla, Inspector Qaisar Niaz from CIA to SHO Lohi Bher, Inspector Arshad Ali from Additional SHO Kohsar to SHO Noon, Sub-Inspector Rashid Ahmed from SHO Aabpara to SHO Industrial Area, Sub-Inspector Abdul Razzaq from SHO Golra to SHO Aabpara, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Gulfraz from SHO Industrial Area to SHO Bani Gala, Sub-Inspector Liaqat Ali from SHO Khanna to SHO Shams Colony, Sub-Inspector Habid ur Rehman from SHO Margalla to Additional SHO Kohsar and Sub-Inspector Ashiq Muhammad has been transferred from SHO Shams Colony police station to SHO Tarnol police station. A notification in this regard was issued on Thursday, a copy of which has also been sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan.