Share:

rawalpindi - In connection with the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, a special play “Andheri Rah Ka Musafir” was staged under the auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council and Anti-Narcotics Force as a joint event, informed RAC spokesman on Thursday.

The play was written and directed by Naheed Manzoor, former Resident Director Rawalpindi Arts Council. Brig Muhammad Ali Haq, Chief of Staff Anti-Narcotics Force, graced the occasion as chief guest accompanied by Brig Hamad Ahmed Dogar.

Force Commander Anti-Narcotcis Force, Muhammad Riaz Soomro and Director RAC Waqar Ahmed.

A large number of people thronged the arts council to watch the special performance. It was a story of a family whose offspring gets addicted to drugs. Senior artist Masud Khajwa, Yar Muhammad, Ehsan Qureshi, Sapna Shah, Amin Shahzada, Imran Rushdi, Rana Kashif, Reha Yousaf, Sobia Saleem, Liaqat Shah, Anjum Abbasi and other artists gave a wonderful performance which was appreciated by all participants. Brig Muhammad Ali Haq Chief of Staff Anti-Narcotics Force said that all out efforts are being made to curb the menace of drugs and such evil forces are being dealt with very sternly. He said parents should also take the responsibility to protect their children from drugs by keeping an eye on their activities. Naheed Manzoor said that it was the story of our current situation and everybody should play his/her role to make the society drug free.