Share:

islamabad - Hunerkada College of Visual and Performing Arts is offering a six weeks long summer camp for children living in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to discover and polish their artistic abilities. An official of Hunerkada told APP that it is the regular feature of Hunerkada to arrange such summer camps for children during summer vacations so that they could utilize maximum time in healthy and creative activities.

The short courses of Drawing, Painting, Sculpture, Ceramics, Design and Theatre are being offered in the camp. Interested candidates can contact the Hunerkada office through phone no: 051-2211152-53 for registration.