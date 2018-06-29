Share:

rawalpindi - Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner and other staff of the district administration officers paid a rich tribute to the three outgoing officials of Rawalpindi district and police for their services.

The three officers included Commissioner Rawalpindi division Nadim Aslam Chaudhry, Commissioner (DC) Talat Mehmood Gondal and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja, who have been transferred by the Punjab caretaker government for holding free and fair general elections 2018. In this regard, a farewell party was also hosted by the district administration in honour of the three outgoing officers. The farewell party was also attended by caretaker Commissioner Saif Anjum, DC Asif Tufail, RPO Fayyaz, CPO Abbas Ahsan and other officers of district administration. The hosts, while addressing, said that the people of Rawalpindi would remember the services of these three hard working officers.

Speaking on the occasion, outgoing Commissioner Nadim Aslam Chaudhry said he along with his team served the people without any discrimination. He said that he attended all the applicants in his office very courteously and also solved their problems. DC Talat Mehmood Gondal said that he tried his level best to control the encroachments in the district.

RPO Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja said that the police have bravely battled against the terrorists and the criminals in the region to maintain the law and order situation and to guard the lives and property of the residents.