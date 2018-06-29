Share:

SADIQABAD - Several streets of Arain Colony have drowned in sewage, causing difficulties to commuters particularly the faithful visiting mosques five times for prayers.

Locals including Shafiq, Abdul Jabbar, Sadiq, Abdur Razzaq, Abbas, Ghulam Hussain, Iftikhar Ali and Saleem told The Nation that Arain Colony has been turned into a pond of dirty water due to choked sewerage system. They said it had been causing difficulties to people going to their jobs, especially those visiting mosques for five times prayers. They claimed to have submitted numerous complaints to local councillors and local bodies' high-ups but in vain. They demanded that Rahim Yar Khan deputy commissioner should order the officials concerned to ensure cleanliness in the area.