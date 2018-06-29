Share:

KARACHI - The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) sought detail about the return of Uzair Baloch from army custody to the prison to expedite proceedings of the cases.

The court summoned jail superintendent and issued notice to the ATC registrar seeking comments regarding the custody of the chief of defunct the People Aman Committee (PAC).

The ATC on Thursday conducted hearing a murder case against Uzair Baloch, head of the PAC and other suspects allegedly involved in bloodsheds in Lyari. The main suspect, Uzair Baloch was not produced before the court as he is still in army custody. The court has observed that due to the absence of the main suspect, the case could not be proceeded.

The court issued directions to the registrar of the ATC and jail authority to submit their report when the custody of Uzair Baloch would be shifted back to prison.

The trail court was submitted that the under trail prisoner (UTP), Uzair Baloch custody was handed over to the army on April 11, 2017 in the presence of the civil judge and judicial magistrate-XI (South) for investigation in high profile cases. The prosecution fails to reply when the UTP’s custody would be shifted back to prison. Earlier, the court was informed that the army authority could not share information with the trail court about shifting of Uzair Baloch.

The suspect, said to be a main character of gang war, has been nominated in nearly 62 criminal cases which are pending before Karachi’s different trail courts which had been issuing his production orders as the trials were being delayed due to his non-production by prison authorities.

According to the prosecution, Uzair Baloch and other suspects were nominated in the FIR were involved in the abduction and murder of Constable Raj Muhammad in April 2012, with the jurisdiction of Kalri police station.